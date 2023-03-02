2 B.C. nurses suspended for sexual harassment at work

Two nurses in B.C.'s Interior have been temporarily suspended from practice after admitting to inappropriate sexual conduct on the job.

Matthew Danchak of Kamloops sexually harassed a student nurse he was supervising in March 2022, according to a public notice posted by the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives. He also acknowledged that he broke confidentiality and privacy rules by accessing a colleague's computer.

Danchak has signed a consent agreement that includes a one-month suspension of his registration, a requirement to complete training on sexual harassment in the workplace, and a six-month ban on supervising nursing students or new staff members.

Meanwhile, Nwachukwu Enuma of Williams Lake admitted to making sexual comments and unwanted touching involving two colleagues in January 2022, a separate public notice says .

Enuma has consented to a three-month suspension of his licence and remedial education on ethics and harassment in the workplace.