Police seek suspect after senior was choked during her afternoon walk in Burnaby

Burnaby RCMP are searching for a suspect after a 75-year-old woman was attacked and choked by a stranger one afternoon last week.

The victim was walking in the 9200 block of Government Street at about 2:45 p.m. on May 20 when the stranger assaulted her, leaving her scraped and injured, according to a police press release. She was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Mounties have now released surveillance footage of a suspect in the attack and are asking for help identifying him.

"The Burnaby RCMP is hoping someone may recognize the suspect seen in the video as our investigators try to track down the person responsible for this," RCMP Cpl. Michael Kalanj said in the release.

"At this time there is nothing to indicate what motivated this attack."

The suspect has been described as a white man in his 30s with short brown hair, weighing about 150 pounds. He was wearing a long black coat that reached below his knees, as well as a black mask.

Watch: Surveillance video shows suspect in attack

A coat matching the description was recovered during a canvass of the neighbourhood, but it's believed the suspect fled after a witness called 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.