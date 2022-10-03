What B.C. can learn from Seattle's approach to ending homeless camps

As part of his promise to take swift, decisive action on homelessness, Premier David Eby introduced the Homes for People plan, which looks to create more than 100,000 new homes by 2028.

More than halfway through the report is a new strategy to address homeless encampments.

It involves action response teams working with homeless encampment residents directly to help them find appropriate housing. So far, the details are limited, but it's based on a model that has seen success in Seattle.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Nichole Alexander — director of outreach and special initiatives with Seattle-based non-profit Purpose. Dignity. Action — and her team have been working to address homeless encampments in a way that doesn't involve police officers.

Through the program JustCare, created in partnership with CoLEAD, case managers respond to encampments as soon as they're established. Staff visit daily, build trust with residents, listen to their needs, and eventually develop an individual housing plan for each person.

"It takes time and it takes relationship," said Alexander.

But it works, she says, adding her group has attended and resolved almost 20 encampments in the Seattle area, with more than 90 per cent of homeless residents accepting housing through JustCare.

The work doesn't end after an encampment is cleared. Alexander says case managers continue to work with residents for another year after they get keys to their apartments to ensure the transition is lasting.

"To move into your own place and to really have somebody there that understands your journey with you has been key to having success."

City of Vancouver clears encampment

It's a stark contrast to B.C.'s approach, where homeless encampments have popped up in cities like Vancouver, Nanaimo, Victoria and Prince George.

In Vancouver last week, city officials and the Vancouver Police Department cleared an encampment on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside along Hastings Street over public safety and fire-related concerns.

The approach has long resulted in cycles of encampments sprouting up, being cleared, and eventually re-establishing in a new area.

Alexander says it mirrors earlier efforts by the city of Seattle.

"We're moving one problem from literally across the street to another street," she said.

"We need to work with our folks to actually start to break that cycle."

Meanwhile, last month Prince George's city council voted to establish a centralized homeless camp to be designated as the only space where people can set up shelters.

City of Vancouver employees and Vancouver Police Department officers work to dismantle tents in the Downtown Eastside neighbourhood of Vancouver on Wednesday, April 5. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Heart and Hearth

B.C.'s new encampment strategy is a two-pronged approach: homeless encampment action response teams (HEART) and homeless encampment action response for temporary housing (HEARTH).

The regional HEART teams will rapidly respond to new encampments to avoid them becoming entrenched, according to the province.

To be effective, the province says HEART teams' efforts need to be complemented by "housing, shelter options and immediate co-ordinated supports."

The province says that's where HEARTH steps in.

People are pictured moving their belongings days before an injunction to clear their tent encampment at Strathcona Park in Vancouver, in April 2021. Vancouver's approach to addressing encampments has long resulted in cycles of them sprouting up, being cleared, and eventually re-establishing in a new area. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"The program will give us the tools to quickly establish interim housing, to ensure people have a place to move into while permanent housing is developed," it said in a statement.

The City of Vancouver says it looks forward to working with the province on its new approach

"The current situation is devastating for those living outside, as well as the broader community," it said in a statement.

The province says the HEART/HEARTH program will begin in the fall and focus on communities with the greatest need.

Advocates call for engagement

While the specifics of HEART and HEARTH are still unclear, some homeless community advocates are already wary.

Ryan Sudds with Stop the Sweeps says Eby's program is all about connecting with residents, yet neither the premier nor B.C.'s Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon have engaged directly with tent city residents to listen and understand their needs and concerns.

"I think what we're seeing in Vancouver right now with this … police eviction is that the city and the province aren't showing people respect and they're dehumanizing people. So what people need is a process that's going to respect them," said Sudds.

He says most residents he's spoken to want to find housing, but it has to be suitable, safe housing.

"For those folks, I think that at the very least, compassion and patience is required."

Meanwhile, advocate Fiona York is skeptical this new plan will work without creating more housing.

"It's clear that the driving force of both these teams is eviction and displacement — yet there aren't any proposed options for interim alternatives, housing, or supports for existing communities of encampments," said York.

"Do we really need more funding for decampment when there's nowhere for people to go?"