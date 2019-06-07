Two hikers from Mexico were rescued near a North Shore peak on Sunday evening after one of them fell ill with severe abdominal pain, on a busy long weekend for search teams across B.C.

The search team was contacted at about 9 p.m. PT for a call about two hikers in distress on the Howe Sound Crest Trail near St. Mark's Summit, said team leader Mike Danks.

One of the hikers was unable to walk due to abdominal pain. The two men in their 30s spoke limited English, but were able to share their location by cellphone, he said.

Five NSR members and a physician spent several hours travelling to the location. Once found, the hikers were given fluids and electrolytes.

"That worked for getting them both up and walking," Danks said.

The hikers were assisted back down and arrived at the Cypress Mountain parking lot at 2:30 a.m. PT Monday.

Earlier that day, at about 5:20 p.m. PT, the team rescued a man who was lost with his two small dogs near Goldie Lake on Mt. Seymour.

The man had a good cell signal and was able to share his coordinates, Danks said, allowing rescuers to quickly find him.

More rescues expected

The two rescues were among 38 calls received by B.C. search-and-rescue teams over the long weekend as of Monday morning.

Chris Mushumanski, a public information officer with the B.C. Search and Rescue Association, said he anticipates that number will grow during Monday, given the warm, sunny weather.

"Oftentimes, it's the last day of the long weekend where people are reported overdue because they should be back home or back to work and nobody's noticing them."

Mushumanski said calls could exceed the July and August long weekends, which respectively saw 40 and 45 rescues.

He advised people heading into the backcountry to pack essentials — including food and water, a first-aid kit and a flashlight — and to file a trip plan that's shared with someone else.