Sea-to-Sky Highway closed north of Squamish after crash that injured 4
No estimate available for reopening of highway
The Sea-to-Sky Highway has been closed in both directions north of Squamish, B.C., after a crash that injured four people on Wednesday afternoon.
There's no estimate yet on when the road might open following the incident near the Cheakamus Canyon Recreation Area, according to DriveBC.
Few details about what happened have been released, but according to B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), paramedics responded to a call on the highway just before 5 p.m.
Three people were critically injured in the crash and a fourth is in stable condition, BCEHS says.
REMINDER - CLOSED <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy99?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy99</a> in both directions due to a vehicle incident north of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Squamish?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Squamish</a> near the Cheakamus Canyon Recreation Area. Expect major delays. Detour and estimated opening time unavailable. Watch for traffic control and drive carefully. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeatoSky?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeatoSky</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Whistler?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Whistler</a>—@DriveBC
