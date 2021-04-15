Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Sea-to-Sky Highway closed north of Squamish after crash that injured 4

The Sea-to-Sky Highway has been closed in both directions north of Squamish, B.C., after a crash that injured four people on Wednesday afternoon.

No estimate available for reopening of highway

CBC News ·
Paramedics say four people were injured in a collision on the Sea-to-Sky Highway north of Squamish. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Sea-to-Sky Highway has been closed in both directions north of Squamish, B.C., after a crash that injured four people on Wednesday afternoon.

There's no estimate yet on when the road might open following the incident near the Cheakamus Canyon Recreation Area, according to DriveBC.

Few details about what happened have been released, but according to B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), paramedics responded to a call on the highway just before 5 p.m.

Three people were critically injured in the crash and a fourth is in stable condition, BCEHS says.

