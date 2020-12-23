Criminal charges laid in Sea-to-Sky Highway crash that put 6 people in hospital

A B.C. man has been charged with four counts of dangerous driving in connection with a multi-car crash on the Sea-to-Sky Highway that sent six people to hospital this summer.

The criminal charges were approved last week against Christopher William Irwin, a 29-year-old from Gibsons, who is accused of causing the Sept. 5 collision.

Irwin was the alleged driver of a black Land Rover that collided with a silver Lamborghini while headed north toward Whistler. The impact sent the Lamborghini into oncoming traffic, where it struck a Toyota Corolla.

Two children were among the six people who were injured in the crash.

"At this time, I and the Whistler RCMP would like to thank the many witnesses who provided valuable information to the police during this investigation," RCMP Staff Sgt. Paul Hayes said in a news release.

"Whistler RCMP are committed to ensuring our highways are safe for the public. We take a zero tolerance approach to dangerous driving behaviour and we will remain steadfast in our resolve to bring those that choose to drive in such a manner to account for their driving choices."

The crash happened during the Hublot Diamond Rally, a supercar event held along the Sea-to-Sky between Vancouver and Pemberton.

Irwin and the Land Rover were not part of the rally, according to police, but the Lamborghini was.

Irwin's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 13 in North Vancouver.

According to online court records, a man with the same name and year of birth has a long list of previous charges under the Criminal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act, including convictions for uttering threats, carrying a prohibited weapon and driving with a suspended licence.