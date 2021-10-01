Enhanced health and safety plan for B.C. schools to be announced

The B.C. ministries of health and education have planned a joint news conference today to announce what are described as enhanced health and safety guidelines for B.C. schools.

A joint release from the ministries says Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside will make the announcement at 10:30 a.m. PT.

It comes after school trustees in Vancouver, Surrey and Burnaby moved beyond provincial regulations and tightened mask mandates in their districts to require face coverings for all students, regardless of grade level, in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

B.C. currently requires masks for students in Grades 4 to 12 and Henry has resisted calls from parents and teachers to make face coverings mandatory in kindergarten to Grade 3.

She says masks are just one tool in containing COVID-19, while good ventilation and limits on intermingling between classes are other keys ways to curb the spread of the virus.

Members of a fourth Metro Vancouver school board meet later today to discuss a mask mandate for students in all grades in the New Westminster district, and to consider a recommendation to seek a legal opinion regarding mandatory vaccinations for staff members.