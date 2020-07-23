B.C. aims to have younger students back in class full time this fall

Younger students could be back in school full time this fall, according to B.C.'s education minister.

Rob Fleming told reporters Wednesday that the hope is to move on from the "hybrid mode" of online and in-person education that was happening in the province in June.

"I think we want to move forward and have more students involved in class on a full-time basis," Fleming said.

"Certainly for elementary and middle schools, we would like to see schools open 100 per cent for all students. There is some discussion about alternate arrangements for secondary students."

He added that schools will "look different" and will be operating in "a new normal situation" to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Fleming said he expects to give a full update on plans for the new school year next week during a briefing with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Almost all in-classroom learning was halted across the province on March 17 in response to the pandemic. Some students returned to school on a part-time, voluntary basis in June.