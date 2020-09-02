B.C. schools receive $2-million cash boost to promote mental health

Schools in British Columbia are getting an extra $2 million from the provincial government for mental health programs.

The province is spending more on mental health programs this year because children are facing an unprecedented return to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to B.C Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy.

A total of $3.75 million will be spent in the 2020-21 school year to promote mental wellness and provide additional support for students, families and educators, Darcy told a news conference Wednesday.

She said school districts will determine how the funds are used based on their needs.

'Roller coaster of emotions'

Darcy also said she's heard from families and teachers that they are going through a "roller coaster of emotions" as schools are set to reopen next week.

"Some people are grappling with high levels of anxiety and stress about the return to school, and others, frankly, are feeling a sense of relief after months of uncertainty."

The government said in a news release that surveys have shown the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in mental health and substance use challenges.

It said there are a number of free and inexpensive counselling services that are available online, by video and by phone.