Governments commit $3M to projects restoring B.C. salmon habitat

The B.C. and federal governments have announced funding for seven projects that will help restore salmon habitats in the province.

The projects will receive $3 million over five years under the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund.

New applications for the funding will be accepted from July 15 to Sept. 15.

The projects will help salmon get upstream to reach spawning grounds, provide new information about their habits and populations, and contribute to ongoing efforts to have healthy salmon populations in the Pacific.