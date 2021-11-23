Here's a rundown of highway closures and conditions in B.C.

Highways connecting the Lower Mainland to the rest of B.C. have faced flooding, landslides and in some cases, complete washouts since a historic storm hit the province Nov. 14.

Many people who were left stranded when travel between the Lower Mainland and the rest of the province was cut off chose to head south into Washington state and back into Canada to get home. However, the state of highways in B.C. remains ever changing as new slides are discovered and other highways are reopened following cleanup.

Here's a look at the state of B.C.'s highways as of Nov. 22, 2021.

Routes connecting Lower Mainland to Interior

Highway 1: The Trans Canada Highway between Hope and Spences Bridge is closed, though it is open for essential travel from Hope as far as Boothroyd (through Yale, Spuzzum and Boston Bar).

Highway 3: Highway 3 has reopened between Hope and Princeton following a landslide on Monday morning. As of 5 p.m. Monday, a single lane is open in each direction to essential travel only.

Highway 5: The Coquihalla Highway remains closed between Hope and Merritt following multiple, severe washouts that damaged it last week. No detours are being suggested, and experts say it could be weeks before crews can even begin repairs to roads — and rebuilding roads during winter is not easy.

A mudslide took out a large portion of the Coquihalla Highway 11 kilometres south of the Great Bear Snowshed. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure )

Highway 99: The highway between Lillooet and Pemberton, which was previously closed due to a landslide, is now open for essential travel only and only for smaller vehicles. Officials say nothing larger than a cube truck can travel that road at the moment.

Interior

Highway 8: The highway connecting Merritt to Spences Bridge, is closed, and has been essentially destroyed by a washout.

#BCStorm update: We have completed an aerial assessment of our infrastructure along the #BCHwy8 corridor between Spences Bridge and Merritt, and we've found substantial damage – including at least 75 power poles that have washed away.

Lower Mainland

Highway 1: The Trans Canada Highway is closed between McCallum Road and Yale Road in Abbotsford, as flooding continues to impact the City of Abbotsford and other parts of the Fraser Valley.

Essential travel only is permitted between Popkum and Hope on Highway 1, and drivers are being asked to be mindful of driving conditions and expect delays.

Highway 7: Though mudslides have also been an issue on Highway 7, it remains open for two-way travel between Mission and Agassiz, and is open from Agassiz to Hope for essential travel. Last week, motorists were stranded as a result of multiple mudslides.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, abandoned vehicles are being towed and, as of Monday night, will be moved to secure storage. Owners of the vehicles are asked to call Reliable Towing at 1-888-463-8621 for more information.

Highway 11: A stretch of Highway 11 from Hazelwood Drive to Valley Road is closed due to flooding in Abbotsford, but there are detours through the city.

Northern B.C.

Highway 37: Parts of Highway 37 are currently single-lane alternating traffic as a result of an earlier vehicle incident. Drive BC is also reporting wintry conditions and slippery sections on this road.

Vancouver Island

The Malahat Highway on Vancouver Island is open to two lanes of traffic, but travellers should expect delays.