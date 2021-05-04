103 drivers ordered to turn around at B.C. road checks over long weekend

Police ordered more than 100 drivers to turn around at road checks put in place on B.C. highways this weekend to prevent non-essential travel.

In a written statement, an RCMP spokesperson said 103 vehicles were ordered to turn around on Friday and Saturday — 55 on Friday and 48 on Saturday. Two drivers were charged for allegedly failing to stop for police, which carries a $230 fine.

There are no road checks on Sunday or Monday, the spokesperson said.

B.C.'s travel restrictions were first announced in April as part of the province's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The government created three zones based roughly on health regions between which non-essential travel is prohibited:

The Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley (Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health areas).

Vancouver Island (Island Health).

Northern and Interior regions (Northern health and Interior Health).

The road checks were located on Highway 99 near Lillooet, Highway 3 near Manning Park, Highway 5 near the old toll booths, and Highway 1 near Boston Bar.

B.C. RCMP introduced road checks on May, 6 at four locations as part of the province's push to stop non-essential travel. (CBC News)

Provincial travel restrictions between health regions remain in place until after the long weekend. Violators can be fined up to $575.

On Friday, Premier John Horgan said B.C.'s circuit-breaker restrictions are expected to end on Tuesday, the same day the province plans to announce a roadmap for lifting restrictions throughout the summer.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the restart plan will outline the route the province will take, but people should not expect an immediate, full-scale reopening.