B.C. ride-hailing announcement coming Monday

British Columbia's Minister of Transportation says she will introduce long awaited ride-hailing legislation on Monday.

The province said it will provide technical details and answers from Minister Claire Trevena after the passenger transportation amendment act is introduced.

Premier John Horgan previously said he expects to have the act passed before Christmas break.

While a ride-hailing bill may be passed into law by the end of 2018, don't expect to see Uber and Lyft on the roads by January. ​

Horgan said the government has to look into changes to insurance packages and a requirement for criminal record checks for drivers.

He said the government wants to make sure the playing field is level for new entrants and those already in the sector.

The province has said the fall of 2019 is expected to be the target date for ride-hailing companies to operate legally in B.C.

