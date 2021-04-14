Ban on indoor dining to be extended into May, B.C. restaurant association says

B.C.'s ban on indoor dining at restaurants and pubs is set to be extended as COVID-19 numbers continue to surge, according to the B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association.

The current restrictions, introduced as part of the province's three-week "circuit breaker" plan, had been set to expire on April 19.

But a statement from the BCRFA says industry representatives met on Tuesday with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and her deputy, Dr. Brian Emerson, and learned the ban will be extended into May.

"This is a result of the continued high number of daily cases and the province's goal to have restrictions in place that avoid socialization and gathering indoors, for now," the statement says.

It goes on to say that industry representatives expressed concern about "inconsistency and confusion" when it comes to the rules about dining on patios, and work is underway to create a document outlining the guidelines.