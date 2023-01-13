B.C. health officials provide update on respiratory illnesses

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update about the respiratory illness season in the province.

Health officials in B.C. are expected to provide updates on respiratory illnesses in the province on Friday afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are speaking at 12:30 p.m. PT.

CBC News will livestream the news conference.

The briefing comes the day after the B.C. Centre for Disease Control released data showing the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to slowly decline, with just over 300 people currently in hospital.

The data also showed an overall decrease in the number of COVID-19 deaths over the past two months, with 34 fatalities during the last week of 2022.

The centre said the influenza epidemic is also declining, and no more children have died from the flu, but test positivity rates remain high for RSV.

Still, Dix said last week the province expected some "very challenging weeks for our health-care system" as a delayed result of more people having gathered in person last month for the holidays.

He said officials are also keeping a close eye on a new Omicron subvariant known as XBB 1.5.

The subvariant has been spreading rapidly in the U.S. and was projected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to soon account for about 45 per cent of COVID-19 cases in that country.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry at a news conference on Oct. 5, 2021. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

For cases in B.C., hospitalizations and wastewater testing are a better metric for monitoring the extent of the disease's impact as actual case numbers are likely higher than what the BCCDC is reporting.

Reported cases are based primarily on lab-confirmed PCR tests, which are currently inaccessible to the majority of British Columbians.

A total of 4,961 people in British Columbia are believed to have died of causes linked to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of deaths, hospitalizations and reported cases can be revised retroactively, as the BCCDC and the provincial Health Ministry receive updated data from regional health authorities.