Some patients opt to pay for U.S. cancer screening, even as new B.C. program seeks to alleviate backlog

West Vancouver resident Leah Rowntree found out she had cancer four and a half weeks ago. She had to wait a month for an ultrasound scan in B.C. after discovering a lump in her breast.

But it wasn't until she made a trip to the U.S. and had an MRI there that she learned it was a lot more serious than she'd been told.

While Rowntree, 49, was in L.A. for a scheduled vacation, her friend recommended she do everything she could to get a second opinion.

Rowntree says she knows not everyone can afford to pay for private care, but long wait times in B.C. are not leaving people with a lot of choice. (Submitted by Leah Rowntree)

After scrambling to get an MRI scan and paying $1,400 US, the B.C. resident discovered that her cancer was much more extensive than the ultrasound had shown.

"I went from having a clear mammogram to now having Stage 3 breast cancer, which is still potentially curable," she said.

Rowntree says that she feels lucky and that if she hadn't gotten that critical diagnosis, she might have been facing a worse prognosis in the months ahead.

As some B.C. cancer patients were offered trips to Bellingham, Wash., this week to take up radiation treatments in an effort to clear up a cancer treatment backlog, Rowntree is among a number of residents already paying for private cancer care south of the border due to lengthy wait times here.

Doctors say that while B.C.'s move to offer radiation treatments in Washington state will be helpful, the province still has to deal with other aspects of cancer care — like diagnostics — in order to help alleviate pressure on the system.

Wait times up across the board

Health Minister Adrian Dix said that the target wait time for a patient to access radiation treatment is 28 days, and B.C. Cancer reports the target is being met for 82.9 per cent of patients.

Data shows that B.C. has lagged behind the national average over the last four years when it comes to cancer patients receiving timely radiation treatment.

Prostate cancer and breast cancer patients will be the first to be offered trips to Bellingham for radiation treatment, which will be covered by B.C.'s public health insurance system.

Leanne Kopp, the executive director of the Island Prostate Centre, says that wait times in the medical system have become longer and longer due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a double-edged sword for patients because you know how great [it is] that there is a temporary solution," she said, referring to the plan to send patients to Washington state. "But … not only are you dealing with a cancer diagnosis, now you're dealing with the reality of not even being in your own community, in your own home, helping you heal during this stressful time."

Dr. Chris Hoag, a urologist in North Vancouver and president of the B.C. Urological Society said that there are a lot of "upstream waits" in the cancer care system that was leading to pressure on those providing radiation treatment in the province — such as increased wait times for diagnostics and referrals to oncologists.

"Consultant specialists have been saying that it's good we have to address these downstream waits for [radiation] treatment," he said. "If we really wanted to be serious about improving cancer care in this country, in this province, we need to address all the upstream waits, too."

Province says it's beefing up hiring

Dix says up to 50 patients per week will be offered the radiation treatments in Bellingham and that B.C. Cancer is increasing hiring as part of the province's 10-year cancer plan .

The health minister also recently announced plans to build cancer centres in Nanaimo and Kamloops , which he says will eventually lead to more capacity for treatments in B.C.

Since the province's announcement that some cancer patients would be offered treatments in Bellingham, it has released plans for two regional cancer centres. (Justine Boulin//CBC)

"We know that the 10-year cancer care action plan, and the $440 million in funding driving it, support immediate steps to better prevent, detect and treat cancers," he said.

CBC News has asked the B.C. Health Ministry how many patients have taken up the offer to go to Bellingham for radiation treatment.