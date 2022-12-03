B.C.'s representative for children, youth urges immediate help for kids with special needs

There are too many children with special needs in British Columbia who are being shortchanged or left ineligible by government assistance and support programs, says B.C.'s representative for children and youth.

Jennifer Charlesworth said Friday that thousands of children with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), Down syndrome and a wide range of other neurocognitive developmental needs receive little or no support from the province.

While she supports the New Democrat government's recent decision to reverse a plan to phase out individual funding for children with autism, she said Premier David Eby also needs to provide equitable resources to help all children with special needs.

"There are many families in B.C. with children who have special needs or support needs who receive no funding and no support under the current system,'' said Charlesworth during a virtual news conference from Victoria.

"These families need help now."

Eby said the decision to keep individualized autism funding came after recent meetings with parents, caregivers, Indigenous groups, child rights organizations and experts who lobbied the government about losing supports for children.

Parents of children with autism have been calling on the New Democrat government and Children's Minister Mitzi Dean to drop the plan since its announcement in October 2021.

B.C. had announced it would open 40 so-called family connections centres, or hubs, to provide services for children, instead of directly funding parents, but that has been paused with the exception of four pilot locations.

Parent disappointed after hubs scrapped

Delta's Kutrina Mosch, a single mother of teenaged twins with FASD, says she was devastated when she heard the province had scrapped the hubs.

"I have been just waiting, counting down for hubs to come in," she said.

Kutrina Mosch, who has teenaged twins with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, says she was devastated when she heard the province had scrapped the hubs. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Mosch thought she would finally be able to readily access help like speech and occupational therapists.

Now, she's back to struggling on welfare with piecemeal support.

The intense behavioural needs of her kids have made it impossible for her to work full-time, she says.

"My family has been torn apart with the lack of services that our province gives to the most vulnerable children that need it."

More kids need help: children's representative

Eby said last week the government will work with families and care groups to ensure all children get the support they need.

Charlesworth said she and families of children with special needs are awaiting the government's February budget for funding increases.

The government recently projected a budget surplus of $5.7 billion.

"We need to see a commitment for a long-term funding increase,'' said Charlesworth, who acknowledged she has "mixed feelings" about the government's plan to maintain individualized autism funding while other children are ineligible for supports.

"Let's be clear, change was and still is urgently required,'' she said. "All kids and youth have the right to be well served. Every child with special needs has the right to enjoy their best possible life.''

Charlesworth said maintaining individualized autism funding is vital, but it's only one part of a larger issue where a wider range of children also need help.

At the Learning Disabilities Society, Jennifer Fane, the director of education, believes funding should be opened up to all families.

"What we'd really like to see is that we see the child, we see their needs, we see their strengths, we see their stretches, and they get the support they need regardless of whether it's a three-letter diagnosis or a four-letter diagnosis," she said, referring to the diagnoses of ASD or ADHD.