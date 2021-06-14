B.C. set to announce next steps in safe restart plan as COVID-19 vaccines progress

British Columbia seems poised to ease public health restrictions as the province remains on track with its plan to be fully reopened soon after Labour Day.

Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and three cabinet ministers will hold a news conference Monday at 10:30 a.m. PT to announce the next steps in B.C.'s plan to safely restart the province. CBC News will livestream the announcement.

The four-step reopening plan released last month said B.C. could move to Step 2 on June 15 if case counts and hospitalizations dropped and if 65 per cent of eligible adults had received at least one dose of vaccine.

By those measures, B.C. is on target to proceed to Step 2.

As of Sunday, the rolling averages for cases and hospitalizations were down 56 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively. Vaccination rates were also well past the benchmark, with more than 75 per cent of adults having had one dose.

The reopening efforts started last month with relaxed restrictions on gatherings, sports events and both indoor and outdoor dining.

Step 2 of the plan indicates Monday's announcement could signal the lifting of provincewide travel restrictions, the return of high-intensity indoor fitness classes and the extension of liquor service hours to midnight.

The entire four-step plan could allow residents to attend live concerts, watch indoor sports events and leave their masks off by Sept. 7.

The four steps of B.C.'s restart plan, as outlined by the province on May 25: