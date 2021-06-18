B.C. officials announce further plans for reopening, with province expected to soon enter Step 3

Officials in B.C. are making an announcement Tuesday about the third step of the province's reopening plan, as low case counts and high vaccination rates point to a good chance of loosening more restrictions.

Premier John Horgan and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are scheduled to speak live at 1:45 p.m. PT. CBC News will livestream the news conference.

Step 3 of B.C.'s restart plan is expected to begin Thursday.

Recreational travel within Canada would be allowed again, as would indoor and outdoor personal gatherings with no limit on the number of people who can join. Kids could have sleepovers with their friends again.

Residents will be able to attend fairs and festivals, so long as a public health safety plan is in place.

Masks will be recommended, but no longer mandatory.

Steep case decline

On Monday, Henry presented modelling that showed a steep and sustained decline in B.C.'s caseload. She said she was heartened to see that some pockets of the province were completely free from new cases in the past week.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has now fallen to 62, the lowest number the province has seen since last August.

Henry said it was "looking really good" for B.C. to move to Step 3 on the target date of July 1.

Henry also noted that deaths from COVID-19 have stayed relatively low even during the punishing third wave of the pandemic, which she said "reflects the ongoing durable protection from immunization."

British Columbians aged 12 and over who have not yet been immunized can register in three ways:

Online through the Get Vaccinated portal.

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

The province is aiming to have most people receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine roughly eight weeks after their first.