182 unmarked graves discovered near residential school in B.C.'s Interior, First Nation says

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A First Nation in B.C.'s South Interior says it has discovered 182 unmarked grave sites near the location of a former residential school.

The community of ?Aq'am, a member of the Ktunaxa Nation located near the city of Cranbrook, B.C., used ground-penetrating radar to search a site close to the former St. Eugene's Mission School, the Lower Kootenay Band announced Wednesday.

According to the band, the findings indicated the graves were shallow, about a metre deep.

"You can never fully prepare for something like this," said Chief Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band, which is also a member of the Ktunaxa Nation.

The finding adds to the growing tally of unmarked burial sites discovered near residential schools across Canada in the past month, including 215 in Kamloops and 751 in Saskatchewan.

St. Eugene's Mission School was operated by the Catholic Church from 1912 until the early 1970s. The building has since been converted into a resort and casino, with an adjacent golf course.

The Lower Kootenay Band says up to 100 of its members were forced to attend the school.

"It is believed that the remains of these 182 souls are from the member Bands of the Ktunaxa Nation, neighbouring First Nations communities and the community of ?Aq'am," read a media release from the band.

Louie said the nation's leadership met with residential school survivors in the community before announcing the discovery and referred them to support.

"It's very difficult," he said. "It was very impactful when we got the news of the 215 souls that were located in Kamloops. And now it's very, very personal."

The band says it is in the early stages of learning about the report's findings and will more provide more updates.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by these reports.



A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for residential school survivors and others affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.