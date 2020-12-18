The government website taking applications for the $1,000 B.C. Recovery Benefit crashed Friday morning almost immediately after going online, leaving thousands of British Columbians frustrated and the ministry asking for patience.

The portal for the benefit went live at 8:30 a.m. PT. Within one minute, the website would no longer load for some users. Others were able to start their application only to be kicked off before they could finish it.

In a tweet just after 9 a.m. PT, the province said it was seeing "extremely high volume" on the site and asked users to be patient.

"We are aware that some are having difficulty and we are working on the issue," the tweet read.

CBC has reached out to the province for further information.

The benefit offers a one-time payment of $1,000 for families with incomes under $125,000, with a reduced amount for families earning up to $175,000. Single-parent families also qualify.

Eligbility is based on one's 2019 tax returns, so people who were high earners last year but who lost their job during the pandemic might not be eligible.