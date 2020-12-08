You can apply for the B.C. Recovery Benefit — worth up to $1,000 — starting Dec. 18, government says

British Columbians will soon be able to apply for a little bit of extra cash this Christmas.

The B.C. government introduced legislation on Tuesday to secure funding for approximately 3.7 million British Columbians to receive the tax-free B.C. Recovery Benefit.

According to the province, all eligible adults in the province will be able to start applying for funds starting Dec. 18.

Families with incomes under $150,000 will be eligible to receive $1,000 and families earning up to $175,000 will qualify for a reduced amount. Single-parent families also qualify for these benefit amounts.

Single people earning less than $62,500 qualify for a $500 payment and individuals earning up to $87,500 will qualify for a reduced amount.

NEW: Finance Minister Selina Robinson says British Columbians will have to apply for $1,000 BC Recovery Benefit. The online process opens Dec. 18th. She is confident people will receive the money by Christmas. <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcleg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcleg</a> —@CBCtanya

According to the province, British Columbians receiving income assistance and disability assistance will also be eligible for extra cash under the B.C. Recovery Benefit.

People who are on either form of assistance, as well as low-income seniors receiving the seniors supplement, will receive an additional benefit of $150 per month from January to March 2021. The supplement will be automatically added to cheques issued during those months.

"We know that making ends meet during the holiday season is a concern for many families, even without the added stress of a pandemic. These additional supports will mean B.C. families will have extra dollars to spend when they need it most," said Minister of Finance Selina Robinson in a media release.

To be eligible to receive funds, applicants must be a B.C. resident over the age of 19 and have filed a 2019 tax return.

Online applications open Dec. 18 and, starting Dec. 21, phone-based support will be available at 1-833-882-0020 toll-free, Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

People have until June 30, 2021, to apply for the benefit.