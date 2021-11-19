B.C. has declared a state of emergency and a mammoth cleanup effort is getting underway in the wake of devastating floods in the southern part of the province.

The flooding — which has displaced thousands of people and damaged property, transportation networks and other infrastructure — was caused by record rainfall last weekend, with many officials calling the storm that hit the province a once-in-a-century event.

But just how rare was the amount of rain that fell? Below are a few graphics that illustrate the scope of the rainfall.

How much rain fell?

Twenty-four B.C. communities received more than 100 millimetres of rain from Saturday to Monday, according to an Environment Canada weather summary. (Environment Canada notes that the summary "may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.")

The town of Hope led the way with 252 millimetres over that time period.

By way of comparison, the average rainfall for the entire month of November in Hope is 344 millimetres.

Coquihalla Summit, Agassiz, Chilliwack and Squamish also received more than 200 millimetres of rainfall from Saturday to Monday.

Where were records broken?

According to Environment Canada, preliminary rainfall records were set in 20 areas on Sunday.

Calculations "point toward a widespread one-in-50 year event, with many locations seeing a one-in-100 year event. That is putting into context how anomalous this event was," Armel Castellan, a meteorologist at Environment Canada, told a news conference Tuesday.

The Hope area smashed its previous record by nearly 140 mm, seeing 174 mm of rainfall on Sunday. Its previous record, set in 2018, was 34.7 mm.

Meanwhile, the 127.3 mm received by Agassiz on Sunday broke a rainfall record that had stood for 125 years. Its previous record of 36.3 mm was set in 1896.

Hover your mouse over the following graphic to see other areas where records were broken.

How unusual was the rainfall for this time of year?

To address this question, CBC News looked at the rainfall measured at the North Vancouver Wharves station.

That station was chosen to provide a snapshot because it saw the highest combined rainfall total on Nov. 14 and 15 out of all B.C. stations where data from Environment Canada was available on at least one of the two days.

As the following graphic shows, the station measured 331.2 mm of rainfall over those two days, by far the highest total for Nov. 14 and 15 going back to 1980. The next highest two-day total was a mere 104.2 mm in 1983.

To put the 331.2 mm over two days into further context, that station has measured an average of 244 mm of rain for all of November between 1980 and 2020, according to historical data available from Environment Canada.