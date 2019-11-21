B.C. RCMP consult with hate crime specialists after anti-Semitic graffiti found at Jewish camp

Gabriola Island RCMP say they've launched a criminal investigation after swastikas and other disturbing graffiti was discovered on a building at a Jewish summer camp earlier this month.

A caretaker found the vandalism on the side of a building at Camp Miriam on Dec. 19, and notified the police.

"RCMP take matters such as these very seriously," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in a press release.

"Local investigators have consulted with the BC RCMP Hate Crime Team, as they continue the criminal investigation in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for placing them there. At this time, there is nothing to indicate any concerns for public safety."

Because of the camp's secluded location, investigators can't yet say when the vandalism happened, but they're operating on the theory that it was sometime after Labour Day.

Anti-Semitic graffiti that was discovered on the main building at Camp Miriam earlier in December has since been covered with green paint. (Sheila Malcolmson/Twitter)

The camp's operators have said they're disappointed and disturbed by the incident, and say it's unusual in a community that has always been welcoming.

Island residents are planning a vigil on the road outside the camp for 3 p.m. on Thursday to show their support.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Gabriola RCMP at 250-247-8333 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.