Fugitive-return program has been a success, B.C. RCMP say

Police in B.C. say a program that returns fugitives to the provinces where they are wanted has been a success.

To date, the British Columbia Fugitive Return Program, which was started in 2012, has returned 207 people wanted on cross-country warrants.

The majority of those have been sent back to Alberta, according to an RCMP release posted Thursday.

The program is the first of its kind in Canada, the release said.

"We want people to know that British Columbia is by no means a safe haven for criminals," said RCMP Chief Supt. Manny Mann.

"The Fugitive Return Program sends wanted criminals who think they can evade the consequences of their actions back to where they committed those crimes so that they can be held accountable."

Fugitives returned:

96 to Alberta

51 to Ontario

23 to Manitoba

16 to Saskatchewan

14 to Quebec

4 to Nova Scotia

2 to the Yukon Territory

1 to Northwest Territories

The eight-year-old program is a partnership between the police, government, Crown counsel, and the B.C. Sheriff Service.

The provincial government has invested nearly $300,000 through the Civil Forfeiture Office into this program, returning fugitives, with warrants for various serious crimes, to the province where the offence was committed.