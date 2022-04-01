The Islamic holy month of Ramadan begins Saturday and Muslims in B.C. can finally celebrate together after in-person gatherings were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Akber Mithani, president of the Az-Zahraa Islamic Centre, said Friday that the centre's Ramadan programming will include prayers, as well as sermons from Islamic experts and scholars from around the world.

"We're really looking forward to all of us congregating once again under obviously good infection prevention and control practices within our centres, but we will be able to congregate once more and take the benefit of this holy month." said Mithani, who also serves as regional medical director for long-term care and assisted living with the Fraser Health Authority.

Mithani said the past two years have been challenging and now is a good time to reflect on how those challenges can provide the opportunity for growth.

Ramadan begins tomorrow: first time in two years people can observe in person We speak to president of the Az-Zahraa Islamic Centre about Ramadan. This is the first time in two years Muslims can observe the holy month in person.

"One of the major principles in Islamic philosophy and ethics is the fact that when we are faced with adversities and calamities, we tend to use those as opportunities to even be able to ascend more from a spiritual perspective," he said.

A man waits for afternoon prayers to start on Friday outside the Al Masjid Al Jamia mosque in Vancouver. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Connection with community

Noor Zohdy of Prince George, B.C., says Ramadan is a time to connect with fellow Muslims.

"I think, especially as Muslims, oftentimes it can feel like you are alone ... but with something like Ramadan, it just reminds you that there's a massive community that you're a part of," Zohdy said.

The practice of fasting, says Furqana Khan of Prince George, where followers forgo food and drink for upwards of 15 hours a day, can also help build community.

Grocery store owner Mohammed Mohaidly prepares to stock a variety of halal products at Jasmine Halal Meats and Mediterranean Foods in Vancouver on Friday, as the store prepares for the first day of Ramadan. Followers are allowed to eat after the sun goes down and before it comes up during Ramadan. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"You're fasting and there are people that you know who are fasting and you want to be able to celebrate that with them and talk to them about their journeys as they're going through it," Khan said.

Muslims taking part in Ramadan fast between dawn and dusk, but can eat meals after sunset and before sunrise.

Mithani says the fasting is also a way to show empathy to the less fortunate who do not have the means to feed themselves on a daily basis. The centre holds a Ramadan food drive each year in partnership with a local food bank.