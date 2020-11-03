Back-to-back rainstorms on the way for B.C.'s South Coast, forecasters warn

A heavy helping of sub-tropical moisture is headed for B.C.'s South Coast over the next few days, bringing downpours that could lead to flash flooding and dangerous road conditions.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, both coasts of Vancouver Island, and the Howe Sound and Whistler regions.

Heavy rain is expected to make its way through the region beginning Monday night, lasting until early Tuesday afternoon, when it will taper off into showers.

But a second rainstorm is expected right on the heels of the first, bringing steady rain and heavy downpours on Tuesday night. Forecasters predict somewhere between 50 and 80 millimetres of rain by Wednesday morning.

That precipitation could mean localized flooding in low-lying areas and water pooling on roads.