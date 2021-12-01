November broke all-time rainfall records in B.C., meteorologists say

A number of communities in B.C. broke or came very close to breaking all-time monthly rainfall records in November, meteorologists say.

Experts confirmed Wednesday that Abbotsford, B.C., had its wettest November ever with 541 millimetres — or half a metre — of rain. The old record was set in 2006 with 422 millimetres.

"[It's] huge departure from the previous record going back many, many years," said Armel Castellan, a warning preparedness meteorologist with the agency.

The average amount of rain for Abbotsford in November is around 245 millimetres, meaning the city saw more than double its normal monthly total.

Four more cities saw well over their normal amount of rain for the month, including:

Vancouver — 312 millimetres (Normal average: 189 millimetres).

Downtown Victoria — 316 millimetres (Normal average: 153 millimetres).

Nanaimo — 359 millimetres (Normal average: 197 millimetres).

Hope — 730 millimetres (Normal average: 344).

The rainfall wasn't quite enough to break all-time monthly records, but came close for Vancouver, Victoria and Nanaimo.

These communities also broke records for the all-time rainiest fall season, from September to November.

Vancouver — 612 millimetres.

Victoria — 510 millimetres.

Nanaimo — 620 millimetres.

Abbotsford — 885 millimetres.

Castellan said the agency is still crunching numbers to confirm more records that might have been broken. He said the storm from Nov. 13 to 15 was enough to break a number of daily records on its own.

"Without question, this has been a very active [rainy] streak since mid-September on the heels of an extremely dry and hot summer. So we have gone from some extremes to other extremes and, unfortunately, this is consistent with what climate change has been projected for all parts of Canada," Castellan said during a news conference on Wednesday.

"It's not to say that it's always going to be this extreme all the time. We will see lulls, of course, but the frequency, the amplitude of these events ... will continue to increase with the coming years and decades."

Squamish, Pitt Meadows and Tofino also all saw more than 300 millimetres of rain, according to CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.