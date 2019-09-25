More than 250 people receive rabies vaccines in B.C. in last 2 months

The number of people who have reported concerns about rabies exposure from interactions with bats has jumped in the last two months, B.C. health officials say.

Close to 500 people across B.C. have reported interactions with the animal, and more than 250 of them were given vaccines as a precaution, according to the Vancouver Island Health Authority.

The bat interactions range from bites to scratches, according to the health authority.

The reported increase comes two months after a 21-year-old man from Parksville, B.C., died after coming into contact with an infected bat. It was the first confirmed rabies death in B.C. since 2003.

"The concern levels are higher," said Dr. Paul Hasselback, a medical health officer with Island Health.

Hasselback said there haven't been any new cases of rabies since July and he wants to reassure the public the likelihood of transmission is low.

"We've only had the three human cases here in B.C. since 1924 so we've been interacting with bats that whole period of time with rarely has it resulted in actual human illness," he said.

Painful wound

Gilbert Deforge, from Ucluelet, B.C., was bitten in the leg recently by what health officials believe was a bat. His leg is now covered in bruises.

Deforge, 56, did not see what bit him, but he was left with two fang marks, suggesting to health officials the bite came from a bat.

"It hurts, it's painful," Deforge said. "It burned my whole leg. It felt like it was on fire."

Deforge underwent multiple tests at a hospital where he was given a rabies shot as a precaution.

Hasselback's advice to the public is to avoid bats, if possible. If you do come in contact with the animal, don't touch it with your bare hands, even if it's dead.

Use gloves and dispose of it in a garbage bag, he said.