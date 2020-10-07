Police say stranger in a ski mask attacked 11-year-old boy in Quesnel, B.C.

An unknown man in a ski mask grabbed an 11-year-old boy by the neck and dragged him from behind while the child was out for a walk with his family in Quesnel, B.C., according to RCMP.

Police say the family was walking on the river walk trail between the Quesnel River Bridge and the Lebourdais Park ball diamond around 7 p.m. on Monday when the 11-year-old stopped to rest.

As the rest of the family continued to walk along the trail, police say a man ran at the boy, grabbed him around the neck and began dragging him, but the child managed to fight off the attacker and ran to join his family.

"This attack happened in an area close to a playground, recreation centre and ball park, where young children and families frequent seven days a week," RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said in a news release.

"We recommend all parents to have a talk with their children about safety plans, awareness, and what to do if approached by a stranger."

The suspect is described as five feet nine inches tall, skinny, and wearing a ski mask, blue hoodie, white shirt, jeans and sneakers.

Police say he ran away from the scene toward Shepherd Avenue and Murphy Street. Investigators say they believe the suspect may have been caught on dashcam or home surveillance video or seen by witnesses and are asking anyone who might have footage to call police.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.