Victoria businesses worry about impact of remote work policy

While public servants in B.C. express excitement over a new policy supporting flexible and remote work arrangements, city-based entrepreneurs are critical of how the changes will affect their businesses.

Starting April 1, the B.C. government is allowing public service employees to work from home when feasible. The policy also opens up government jobs to candidates anywhere in the province where there is an existing government office.

"It's really designed to position the B.C. Public Service as an employer of choice for people not just in Victoria or Vancouver, but really in communities across the province," said B.C. cabinet secretary Shannon Salter.

But entrepreneurs in government cities like Victoria, hoping to bring workers back to the downtown core, are speaking out about the policy's shortcomings.

"[Remote work] was percolating before COVID-19 … but it's pretty widespread now, and it's changing the way the office, real estate and commercial space is being considered," said David Fullbrook, the founder of Merchant House Capital.

"The implication of this kind of deflating balloon of government employees in Victoria has a significant impact on the vibrancy and the health of Victoria."

Zombie cities

Fullbrook says cities have yet to fully rebound from the impact of the pandemic and worries businesses might be further affected with fewer city workers around.

He says people make cities a dynamic space. Without them, the experience isn't the same in urban centres.

"If you can imagine a zombie movie, what makes those movies so scary is that these urban cores are empty."

"When they're full of people, they are remarkable spaces … and that's why we love to go to places like San Francisco and New York — to be part of that mix," he said.

Without the typical energy in a city, Fullbrook says these spaces can attract negative attention. In the case of Victoria, he notes there has been an increase in criminal activity.

"A vacuum where it's lacking people, that void is going to be filled with other kinds of activity. And I think that's what we see in Victoria," he said.

Fiona McQuarrie, a business professor at the University of the Fraser Valley, notes changes to city structures aren't all bad, with some changes possibly helping the community tackle concerns like housing affordability.

"Office space could be converted into housing so that workers who are currently coming in from the suburbs or wherever could be … living downtown," she said.

'A fundamental shift'

McQuarrie says she can't be sure what the new reality will look like until after the policy has gone through a transitioning phase.

She says a few studies have shown that only 30 per cent of jobs can be successfully done online.

"So even if the government has opened up the public service positions to anywhere in the province. There's still a limited number of jobs that are going to be able to be done successfully remotely," she said.

McQuarrie says she doesn't feel opening up positions to workers outside of city centres is a negative change. If anything, she says, this gives small-town and rural workers access to new opportunities.

Fullbrook says government leadership at the municipal and provincial levels has not effectively identified how cities like Victoria are going to navigate a future with reduced workers in the downtown core.

"Cities are of significant value to our economy. They are the places where people are trained for the future, and future economic productivity is harnessed," he said.

He says he's curious to see what will happen as the policy pans out but notes more needs to be done to propel Victoria forward.

"I can't help but wonder if downtown still has a lot of life left in it," he said. "[Remote work] isn't the death knell (for Victoria), but it's a fundamental shift."