B.C. must break chains of transmission, official says, as 300 COVID-19 cases linked to pub's 1 trivia night

A pub trivia night held earlier this month in Port Moody has now been connected to more than 300 cases of COVID-19, according to health officials.

A total of 24 people who attended the Feb. 2 event at the St. James's Well pub have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 as a result, according to the health ministry, and those cases have led to hundreds more in the community.

On Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the spread has included transmission in a daycare, school, multiple workplaces and within families.

"These are the things, the chains of transmission, that we need to stop as soon as we can," she said.

According to the province, current public health orders bar pubs and restaurants from holding any events that draw people together, including trivia contests.

The pub apologized Thursday in a statement on Facebook.

"We are heartbroken by the impact this has had on our workers, customers and the community at large. We are deeply sorry that we failed to honour your trust on this occasion," the statement read.

Jeff Guignard, executive director of the B.C. Alliance of Beverage Licensees, said it's up to both patrons and business owners to follow the rules.

For patrons, that means visiting restaurants and pubs with your immediate household only, and sticking to your own table — absolutely no table-hopping is permitted right now.

"Our bargain is to keep the rules in place and yours is that you're going to follow the rules," Guignard told CBC News.

"We'll warn you once if you don't follow the rules and then generally we will give you your check and ask you to leave."