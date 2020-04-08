All B.C. provincial parks closed to help stop spread of COVID-19

All provincial parks in B.C. are closing effective immediately in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move was announced Wednesday morning by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy as part of the widespread effort to promote physical distancing.

"This applies to British Columbians and out-of-province visitors who were planning to visit or stay at our provincial parks. The message is clear: Stay home, avoid travel, do not put yourself or others at risk," said Environment Minister George Heyman.

The timing of the decision is notable with a long weekend ahead and sunny weather forecast for much of the province.

The parks will be closed until further notice.

Heyman said closing the parks was a difficult but necessary decision because some people have been ignoring physical distancing orders and enforcement in wilderness settings is difficult.

"We tried to provide safe space for people to get some exercise and fresh air in our beautiful parks. But it has proven too challenging to maintain safe distance between visitors," he said.

Additionally, the ban on all camping in provincial parks has been extended to May 31 and people with bookings within that time frame can expect refunds.

