B.C. government says it's ready to deploy sandbags, tiger dams in case of floods
Province says emergencies like the 2021 floods are rare, but 4 million sandbags are ready for flooding
The British Columbia government says it's ready to deploy sandbags and tiger dams in case flooding follows the ongoing drought.
Emergency Management B.C. says when rain falls after long dry spells, the parched soil can increase runoff and river flow.
The agency says the transition to the rainy season doesn't typically cause extensive flooding, and the devastation wreaked by atmospheric rivers last November was rare.
However, it adds that flooding is natural in B.C., and it encourages people living near streams and rivers that have breached their banks in previous years to keep an eye on the weather and river conditions.
The government says it has four million sandbags prepared, plus 10 kilometres of gabions, wall-like structures filled with sand, and 32 kilometres of tiger dams, the stackable orange tubes filled with water.
Following criticism last year, the province has also expanded its use of the Alert Ready system to broadcast emergency warnings directly to cellphones in case of wildfires and floods.
The province also advises residents to follow these tips to prepare for possible flooding:
- Move household equipment and other assets to higher ground.
- Be ready with a grab-and-go bag with essential items needed in case of evacuation.
- Park vehicles away from streams and waterways in case of a threatening flood situation.
- Keep young children and pets away from banks of fast-flowing streams.
- Don't attempt to drive or walk in flood water.
The province also asks British Columbians to read its flood preparedness guide for more tips.
