B.C. medical professionals in Haiti to return home early

Twelve B.C. medical professionals will be returning home to Canada from Haiti earlier than anticipated.

The group, working with Heart to Heart Children's Home in the community of Grand-Goâve, was taken by police escort to the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.

The group is set to board a flight to Montreal Sunday afternoon.

Emily Banks, the director of communications for Heart to Heart Children's Home, says the group was supposed to leave on Wednesday, but Global Affairs Canada recommended an earlier departure.

Protesters have taken to the streets to demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, spurred by anger about skyrocketing inflation and the government's failure to prosecute embezzlement from a multi-billion-dollar Venezuelan program that sent discounted oil to Haiti.

On Tuesday, Global Affairs Canada issued an advisory warning against all non-essential travel to the country. On Thursday, it advised against all travel.

"I talked to them today this morning and they're still in good spirits. In fact, they're sad that they're being forced to leave the country early due to the rioting and protesting," Banks said.

Demonstrations in the country are expected to continue this week.