B.C. announces $118M in funding as 'first step' to support family doctors

British Columbia's health minister announced $118 in interim funding Wednesday to support family doctors in the province.

Adrian Dix says the funding will help stabilize B.C.'s primary care system while the province builds a new compensation model for doctors.

Dix said the four-month program, which will begin Oct. 1, will help address the issue of overhead costs faced by family doctors.

Dix said more than 70 per cent of all family doctors in the province can access the funding.

"I think it's fair to say that our primary-care system, which developed over a long period of time — that model no longer meets the needs of patients, meets the needs of doctors," he said. "So this is a demonstration, tangible action right now that brings immediate relief to family practices."

A new compensation model designed to attract and retain family doctors will be unveiled in the fall, Dix said.

Dr. Ramneek Dosanjh, president of Doctors of B.C., called the funding "a first step" to help family doctors, saying it acknowledges the complexity of longitudinal care.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us to achieve longer-term solutions, to help the primary health-care system in this province, but I do believe that we are one step closer to getting there," Dosanjh said.

The funding consists of $75 million from the health ministry and $43 million from the General Practices Services Committee, which was established through the physician master agreement and is co-chaired by the health ministry and Doctors of B.C.

Nearly a million British Columbians are without a family doctor.