B.C. premier to brief Surrey mayor and council on policing resolution

B.C.'s premier says he feels a sense of urgency around Surrey's police dispute and expects the province and the city to work together to resolve it as soon as possible.

Speaking in Victoria Monday, the premier said he has had a couple of "constructive conversations" with Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke following the release of his government's recommendations on Friday.

"One of the key features of my conversation with the mayor, certainly it was her opinion, and it's mine as well, that we need to get closure on this as quickly as possible,'' he told reporters at the B.C. Legislature.

Eby said his government is now in the process of setting up a briefing with Surrey's mayor and council in order to provide as much information as it can, as well as "an opportunity to review the full, unredacted report so that they have all the information they need for their deliberations."

After that, the premier and the public safety minister will be made available to sit down with the city to figure out a path forward.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke displays a page of redactions in the province's report on the city's police transition at a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

On Friday, Locke expressed frustration with the province's heavily redacted report. Eby says it was in the name of public safety.

"In order to do the work, the public service required the RCMP and Surrey Police Service to provide some very detailed operational information that the forces advised us, if it were publicly released, would put police officers or the public at risk."

Eby said the province is working with police to try to find areas where they could release more information publicly.

B.C. Premier David Eby says he feels a sense of urgency to resolve Surrey's policing dispute and that residents need clarity. (Ben Nelms/CBC, Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Locke has said the city will review the province's recommendation to continue Surrey's transition to a municipal police force, but her initial reaction was to move forward with her council's plan to return to the RCMP.

The city spent millions of dollars and hired numerous staff members for the new police service before the mayor was elected.

"I know the only path forward in Surrey is a partnership with the city, which means mayor and council,'' Eby said. "The provincial government can't deliver safety in Surrey by ourselves. We're going to need the city council and the mayor working with us.''

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the government's recommendation was based on ensuring public safety in Surrey and across the province because the RCMP has 1,500 vacancies in B.C.

He said Mounties face recruitment challenges, and keeping the RCMP in Surrey would make those issues worse.