Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·COMING UP LIVE

B.C. Premier John Horgan holding news conference after comments about political future

B.C. Premier John Horgan is set to speak to the media Tuesday afternoon, days after fuelling speculation about his political future during an interview last week.

Premier scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. PT

CBC News ·

B.C. premier holds news conference

50 minutes
Live in
50 minutes
B.C. Premier John Horgan makes an announcement and takes questions on Tuesday afternoon.

B.C. Premier John Horgan is set to speak to the media Tuesday afternoon, days after fuelling speculation about his political future during an interview last week.

Horgan will speak to reporters at 1:30 p.m. PT. CBC News will livestream the news conference.

On Friday, the two-term premier alluded to an upcoming announcement after he was asked point-blank whether he plans to stay in office for the remainder of his term.

"We have a cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver," Horgan said, speaking during an interview with CBC's On The Island.

"We're plotting and planning and preparing for the next two years. And so I'll have more to say about that as we come out of those meetings."

The retreat began Monday and ran into Tuesday. 

LISTEN | B.C. Premier John Horgan spoke Friday about his future in government

On The Island9:57Premier John Horgan on the RBCM, inflation, and his future in government
Gregor Craigie spoke with Premier John Horgan about the decision to not go ahead with a new RBCM building, the cost of inflation, and his future in politics.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now