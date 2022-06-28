B.C. Premier John Horgan holding news conference after comments about political future
Premier scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m. PT
B.C. Premier John Horgan is set to speak to the media Tuesday afternoon, days after fuelling speculation about his political future during an interview last week.
Horgan will speak to reporters at 1:30 p.m. PT. CBC News will livestream the news conference.
On Friday, the two-term premier alluded to an upcoming announcement after he was asked point-blank whether he plans to stay in office for the remainder of his term.
"We have a cabinet retreat next week in Vancouver," Horgan said, speaking during an interview with CBC's On The Island.
"We're plotting and planning and preparing for the next two years. And so I'll have more to say about that as we come out of those meetings."
The retreat began Monday and ran into Tuesday.
