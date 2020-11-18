B.C. premier to hold his 1st news conference of 2021
B.C. Premier John Horgan is set to speak for the first time in a month at 9 a.m. PT.
B.C. Premier John Horgan is holding his first news conference of 2021 on Thursday morning.
The premier is set to speak at 9 a.m. PT. CBC News will livestream the remarks.
Horgan has not held a general, on-camera media availability since Dec. 15. At the time, he warned stricter enforcement would be coming to those who refuse to follow COVID-19 restrictions.
B.C. announced 519 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths on Wednesday. There were 4,810 active cases in the province with 360 people in hospital. Of those patients, 76 were in intensive care.
