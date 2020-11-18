B.C. premier to hold his 1st news conference of 2021

B.C. Premier John Horgan is holding his first news conference of 2021 on Thursday morning.

The premier is set to speak at 9 a.m. PT. CBC News will livestream the remarks.

Horgan has not held a general, on-camera media availability since Dec. 15. At the time, he warned stricter enforcement would be coming to those who refuse to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

B.C. announced 519 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths on Wednesday. There were 4,810 active cases in the province with 360 people in hospital. Of those patients, 76 were in intensive care.