B.C. Premier John Horgan recovering well after biopsy surgery, office says

The premier's office in British Columbia says John Horgan is recovering well after undergoing biopsy surgery for a growth in his throat.

In a statement, the office said Friday's surgery was successful and Horgan is in good spirits.

Horgan announced Thursday that he had noticed a lump in his neck and had been in and out of the hospital for tests that revealed a growth requiring biopsy surgery.

The 62-year-old premier has said he intends to stay on the job, and appointed Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to serve as deputy premier as a precaution.

Horgan said he's been in this spot before, having survived bladder cancer in his 40s.

"It's important, I think, for people to understand that this isn't the first time I've experienced a health issue like this,'' Horgan told a news conference on Thursday.

"It's the extraordinary efforts of our public health-care system that gives me complete confidence that all will be fine for me.''

The premier's office said further updates will be issued in the coming days.