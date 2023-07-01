B.C. port workers go on strike, potentially impacting global shipping flows

Port workers across B.C. went on strike Saturday morning, in a wide-ranging job action that could impact global shipping.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) had issued a 72-hour strike notice on Wednesday, and officially walked off the job at 8 a.m. Saturday.

It affects about 7,400 terminal cargo loaders and 49 of the province's waterfront employers at more than 30 B.C. ports including Canada's busiest, Vancouver.

Contracting out, port automation and cost of living are key issues behind the union's job action, according to the ILWU. Their employer, the B.C. Maritime Employers Association, issued a statement saying that bargaining attempts with a federal mediator were unsuccessful over the course of three days.

"Our bargaining committee has made repeated efforts to be flexible and find compromise on key priorities, but regrettably, the parties have yet to be successful in reaching a settlement," reads the statement.

"We appreciate the assistance of federal mediators in supporting the parties and we remain open to any solutions that bring about a balanced agreement."

The union said that the decision to strike — which came after an overwhelmingly successful vote from members — was not taken lightly.

"For the future of our workforce we had to take this step. We are still hopeful a settlement will be reached through FREE collective bargaining!" reads a statement from ILWU Canada president Rob Ashton, who added that the bargaining committee was ready to meet and fight for the rights of the working class.

Federal ministers and B.C. Premier David Eby had previously urged the province's port workers and employers to find a way to avert job action.

Analysts have said that a strike could have a significant impact on worldwide shipping and the Canadian economy.

According to the Maritime Employers Association's website, its members contribute $2.7 billion to the national GDP and handled roughly 16 per cent of Canada's total traded goods worth $180 billion in 2020.