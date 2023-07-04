B.C. port strike enters 4th day as talks between union and employer break down

The strike at British Columbia ports has entered its fourth day after talks between the two sides stalled on Monday.

More than 7,000 workers who load and unload cargo at more than 30 ports in the province have been on strike since Saturday morning.

Representatives for the B.C. Maritime Employers Association and the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada negotiated over the long weekend before the association issued a statement Monday saying it didn't think more bargaining is going to produce a deal.

It said the union's demands were "outside any reasonable framework for settlement."

The union, meanwhile, has accused the association of changing its position on a key issue at the last minute to "muddy the waters."

News of a strike at the ports, including Canada's largest, the Port of Vancouver, has raised alarm among business leaders, who suggest it could have far-reaching implications for Canada's economy.

Aaron Sandhar, general manager of Sandhar Trucking in Richmond, B.C., said his company was moving more than 100 containers a day before the strike.

"All the container trucks, they're parked now and the drivers are not at work," Sandar told CBC's The Early Edition.

"It's really important to understand how much of the economy it impacts. It's not just the longshoremen or the union members or container truck drivers. … Everything's very interconnected in the supply chain."

Sandar said he has about 100 employees who have been affected — everyone from drivers to warehouse staff and office workers.

"We want everybody to get their shifts in so they can pay their bills," Sandhar said.

But John-Henry Harter, a lecturer in the labour studies program at Simon Fraser University, pointed out that withdrawing labour by striking is the only real tool workers have to force concessions from employers on things like cost of living and protections from increased automation.

"Business leaders don't really want to acknowledge this, that the whole point is to interfere," Harter told CBC's On the Coast.

"They're showing [that] workers are integral."