Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·New

Union, employer ponder mediator's deal that could end B.C. port strike today

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the B.C. Maritime Employers Association were given until 10:30 a.m. today to review the recommendations ordered by the federal labour minister.

The two parties were given 24 hours to consider and must make decision by 10:30 a.m. today

The Canadian Press ·
A dock worker is pictured from behind wearing a sign down their back made of cardboard that is tied by a rope to their neck. The sign says I heart fair deals.
Striking port workers gather at Vancouver's Jack Poole Plaza for a rally on July 9. Workers have been on strike since July 1, halting cargo in and out of more than 30 B.C. ports. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns)

Both sides in the ongoing British Columbia port strike will have to decide today whether to accept terms of a settlement recommended by a federal mediator that would end the 13-day-old industrial action.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the B.C. Maritime Employers Association were given 24 hours to review the recommendations ordered by federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan and decide if the deal is acceptable.

About 7,400 workers have been on strike since July 1, halting shipments in and out of about 30 ports in B.C., including Canada's largest, the Port of Vancouver.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade says there are 63,000 shipping containers stuck on vessels waiting at B.C. ports to be unloaded, and that number may balloon to 245,000 if the strike persists to the end of July.

O'Regan has said the gap between the union and the employers' association is "not sufficient to justify a continued work stoppage."

Western premiers who were at a meeting of provincial and territorial leaders in Winnipeg this week were unanimous that the dispute needs to be resolved.

WATCH | O'Regan hopeful port deal can be reached:

B.C. port strike parties deliberating after labour minister's 'forceful nudge'

17 hours ago
Duration 8:14
Federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Reagan says he's confident both sides will agree to the terms to help bring an end to the ongoing B.C. port strike.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now