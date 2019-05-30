Negotiations to avoid B.C. port lockout continue through the night

Talks continued through the night between B.C.'s longshore workers' union and the association representing port employers.

A federal mediator imposed a news blackout as the latest round of negotiations got underway Wednesday, less than 24 hours before lockout notice issued by the B.C. Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) was due to take effect.

The 6,500 members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) could find themselves locked out as early as 8 a.m. Thursday at all B.C. port operations except cruise ship or grain terminals.

Union members negotiating at 890 West Pender St. in Vancouver came out for periodic smoke breaks all night, but didn't comment on whether they were close to reaching a deal.

As of 5:45 a.m. PT, it appeared to be business as usual at the Clark Drive entrance to the Port of Vancouver.

With a port lockout hours away, reps with the BCMEA and longshore workers union are still locked in overnight negotiations over a collective agreement. <a href="https://twitter.com/PortVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PortVancouver</a> <a href="https://t.co/2hpbBkwn3o">pic.twitter.com/2hpbBkwn3o</a> —@gpsmendoza

The union has said a lockout would shut "down the entire West Coast shipping industry," affecting the Port of Vancouver and around 20 other facilities across B.C. whose workers are members of the ILWU.

Cruise and grain workers would not be included.

Jeff Scott, board chair of the BCMEA, said employers are seeking mediation and are open to more negotiations.

Scott said disruption at B.C.'s ports could cost the Canadian economy about $5 billion a day.

A lockout notice served by the union representing port workers in B.C. is affecting businesses connected to the shipping industry like SPF Lumber, which operates a yard in Surrey, B.C. (Evan Mitsui)

Port workers began limited job action on Monday that includes a ban on working overtime in two terminals (in Vancouver and Delta) after parties walked away from the bargaining table following weekend talks.

Ashton said the union is aiming for "fair language in the collective agreement around automation" to ensure jobs are protected.

The BCMEA argues automation is already addressed in the collective agreement and moving toward automated ports is necessary to keep jobs in Canada.

The union voted over 98 per cent in favour of a strike mandate earlier this month.