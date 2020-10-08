B.C. police watchdog investigating after robbery suspect shoots at officer, then himself: Surrey RCMP

RCMP say the province's police watchdog is investigating an incident in Surrey, B.C., that led to one man being seriously injured during an alleged attempted robbery.

Officers were called to a business in the 15900-block of the Fraser Highway just after 2 a.m. PT Thursday, where, according to the caller, a man was trying to rob people at knife-point, according to an RCMP statement.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at an officer who was still seated in a police vehicle, it said.

The suspect then shot himself, the statement said, and he was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The officer who was shot at was not injured.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was notified and is now investigating what role, if any, the officer's involvement played in the suspect turning the gun on himself.

RCMP said no further information will be released by police.