B.C.'s police watchdog investigating police actions after fatal crash in Kamloops

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a collision between a pickup truck and motorcycle that left one man dead late Sunday evening in Kamloops, B.C.

RCMP said in a statement the initial investigation suggests the motorcyclist ran a red light and struck the front of the pickup truck.

They said he was pronounced dead at the scene, and that the pickup truck driver was not injured.

The Mounties said that the motorcyclist passed a police vehicle before the collision.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is looking into whether police actions are linked to the man's death, police said.

No further details have been released.