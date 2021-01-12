B.C.'s police watchdog investigates RCMP shooting of allegedly armed man in Chilliwack parking lot

B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating an RCMP-involved shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries in the Fraser Valley.

Chilliwack Mounties say they responded to a call where a man allegedly threatened and injured a woman before she was able to escape a home.

They say the man also left the house but continued to send the woman "concerning messages and threats.''

Police say they were able to track the man to a nearby school where they boxed in the man's vehicle as he sat in a parking lot on Tuesday morning.

The man reportedly had a weapon and police say he was shot during the course of the interaction.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said. The Independent Investigations Office is looking into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The IIO is the province's independent civilian police oversight agency.

It investigates all incidents involving police officers that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.