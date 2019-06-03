B.C. government approves Surrey's plan to have its own police force
No timeline was given for when an independent police force would take over policing from the RCMP in Surrey.
A joint Surrey/B.C. committee, headed by Wally Oppal, will oversee the transition
The City of Surrey has been given the go-ahead to transition to its own municipal police force.
The provincial government announced its approval Thursday morning in a joint statement with the city.
Former attorney general Wally Oppal will chair a committee — with representatives from both the city and province — that will "ensure all key issues are addressed and all complex details are in place to facilitate an orderly transition."
The city released its proposed transition report in June, with a proposed start date of April 1, 2021 for its force.
No timeline was given in Thursday's statement for when an independent police force would take over policing from the RCMP in Surrey.
