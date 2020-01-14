RCMP fatally shoot man during standoff in Lytton, B.C.

A man has died after he was shot by police during a standoff in Lytton, B.C.

The Independent Investigations Office has been called in to investigate what happened on Monday afternoon at a home in the 1000 block of McIntyre Road.

Lytton RCMP say they were called to the home at about 8 a.m. to respond to reports of a man in distress. The man reportedly had guns and two other people were inside the house with him, according to an RCMP press release.

Mounties say that shortly after they arrived there was a report of gunfire inside the home, and an emergency response team, including a crisis negotiator, was called in.

Police managed to help the two other people out of the home while negotiations continued with the man who was still inside.

"Shortly after 2 p.m. an interaction between the man and police resulted in shots being fired by police," RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet wrote in a press release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the file was handed over to the IIO, which investigates all officer-related incidents that lead to serious harm or death.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.