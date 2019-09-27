Almost two dozen law enforcement officers are taking part in B.C.'s inaugural Ride and Run to Remember event between Abbotsford and Victoria to pay tribute to fallen officers.

The teams of 13 cyclists and 10 runners started their three-day journey on Thursday at the Thunderbird Memorial Square in Abbotsford.

Among the riders is the daughter of Const. John Davidson, an Abbotsford police officer shot and killed in the line of duty in 2017.

"The whole point for us and the law enforcement community in doing this is to recognize the sacrifice of people like John," said Const. Mike WIllford of the Abbotsford Police Department. "To have their families come out with us and and support it as well as is amazing."

Davidson's wife Denise and his son Drew will be joining the running team for the final 10 kilometres of the trek.

Davidson, a 24-year veteran, was responding to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of a shopping area in November 2017 when he was allegedly shot in the back by 65-year-old Oscar Arfmann.

Arfmann has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in B.C. Supreme Court, where he is being tried by judge alone.

Willford says even two years later, the loss of Davidson has forever marked Abbotsford police, the city and the law enforcement community as a whole.

"When any police officer is killed on duty it leaves a scar, and that scar doesn't go away," Willford said.

He says the memorial ride and run were inspired by a similar tribute organized by law enforcement officers in Ontario last year. Several B.C. officers took part in that ride and decided to start their own version on the West Coast.

"It's our hope that it will grow exponentially over the next few years," Willford said. "This year there's a dozen riders and a dozen runners with a few extras that are coming along for portions of it, but next year we'd like to see it get even bigger."

The cycling team is biking over 400 kilometres over the three days, accompanied by support crews and motor squads. The runners are planning to complete a total distance of more than 150 kilometres.

Both teams plan to meet in front of the provincial legislature in Victoria this Sunday, which is Police and Peace Officers' National Memorial Day, when tribute is paid to the 860 officers who have been killed in the line of duty across the country.